Delhi Warriorz will host Dubai Royals in the opening game of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. In the opening game itself, some marquee cricketers, such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Irfan Pathan and Imran Tahir, among others, will set the tournament on fire.
Dubai Royals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Gitansh Khera(w), Fidel Edwards, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, Chris Mpofu
Delhi Warriors Squad: Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami(w), Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Harbhajan Singh(c), Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati