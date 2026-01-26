Advertisement
  4. DW vs DR World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Delhi host Dubai in opening game

The inaugural edition of the World Legends T20 League begins on January 26 in Goa. Delhi Warriors will challenge Dubai Royals in the opening game of the tournament. Several marquee stars, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, will feature in the tournament.

Goa:

Delhi Warriorz will host Dubai Royals in the opening game of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. In the opening game itself, some marquee cricketers, such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Irfan Pathan and Imran Tahir, among others, will set the tournament on fire.

Dubai Royals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Gitansh Khera(w), Fidel Edwards, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, Chris Mpofu

Delhi Warriors Squad: Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami(w), Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Harbhajan Singh(c), Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati

 

 

Live updates :Delhi Warriors vs Dubai Royals live cricket score

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hellooooo Goa!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 1 of the inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League between Delhi Warriors and Dubai Royals. Many superstar cricketers have signed up for the tournament as the festivities begin soon in Goa!

