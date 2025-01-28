Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy streaming: When and where to watch Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli with Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh.

Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7: Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the domestic fold is right on the horizon as the Indian batting maestro will turn up for his state side Delhi in the seventh round clash against Railways from January 30 onwards.

There is a lot of excitement for this clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with Kohli returning to the Ranji trophy in 13 years. The last time he played a Ranji game was way back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

The security at the stadium has been beefed up and the DDCA has also opened three stands from one for this match. However, there was no broadcaster for the match initially.

Each major centres were given one match to broadcast and Delhi used the privilege for the Tamil Nadu match. However, with Kohli playing this game, the streaming has been arranged.

When will the Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7 clash take place?

Where will Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7 clash take place?

When will Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7 clash start?

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7 clash on TV?

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji trophy round 7 clash online?

Delhi's squad: Ayush Badoni (captain), Virat Kohli, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vansh Bedi (wk), Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Gehlot, Jitesh Singh.

Railways' squad: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Pratham Singh (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Ashutosh Sharma