DPL T20 2024 Final Live streaming: When and where to watch East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz?

The inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) is onto its final leg with the two top teams East Delhi Riders taking on the South Delhi Superstarz in the capital on Sunday, September 8. After 32 matches, a lot of rain and umpteen thrillers, the inaugural edition of the DPL was more or less a success having sprung up some names like Priyansh Arya, Harsh Tyagi, Aayush Singh and Vansh Bedi among others on whom the fans and IPL scouts, especially will have a keen eye on in the future.

The rain has played its part given the last two matches of the men's DPL were washed out. South Delhi Superstarz made it to the final for finishing higher on the points table. However, the Ayush Badoni-led side is deservedly in the final for being so consistent throughout the season. Though the final league stage game between the two teams was washed out, the East Delhi Riders won the initial clash against the Superstarz and will have a slight psychological advantage, But history counts for little when there is pressure of the knockouts.

When and where to watch EDR vs SDS, DPL 2024 Final live on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League edition will kick off at 7 PM IST on Sunday, September 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The East Delhi vs South Delhi final match will be live broadcast on Sports18 2 channel on TV and the live streaming of the summit clash will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia