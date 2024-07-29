Delhi Premier League announced, six-team competition to begin in August at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the six-team competition in August

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday, July 29, announced a six-team Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Monday, July 29, a homegrown T20 competition for the city and in the city. The auction of six men's teams, which was completed on Sunday, July 28, fetched as many as INR 49.65 crore. The league, however, will be a mix of both men's and women's matches with the entire tournament set to take place at the Aruna Jaitley Stadium in the capital city, with a tentative date set for August second half.

“I am delighted to announce the Delhi Premier League Season 1 with a vision to provide equal opportunity for both male and female cricketers. The vision of DDCA has always been to nurture talent who can shine for their state team and country, and the Delhi Premier League is a significant step taken by the DDCA in that direction," Rohan Jaitley, President, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) said.

A total of 40 matches will be played in the inaugural edition with 33 in the men's competition and seven in the women's tournament of DPL. Retired IAS officer, Bimal Julka has been appointed as the Chairman of the league to oversee the administration side of the things for the tournament.

A host of Delhi cricketers from Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Mayank Yadav and Navdeep Saini are likely to be on show in the tournament. The names of the six franchises, dates, schedule and broadcast details for the DPL will be confirmed in the coming time.

DPL will aim to provide a platform for budding male and female cricketers from the city to showcase their talent on the bigger stage and aim to make it to national side.