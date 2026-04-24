Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Delhi Capitals' young opener suffers facial blow, stretchered off from ground, taken to hospital | WATCH

Delhi Capitals' young opener suffers facial blow, stretchered off from ground, taken to hospital | WATCH

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Delhi Capitals youngster Sahil Parakh was struck on the face by a bouncer during a training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium and had to be stretchered off before being taken to the hospital. The franchise is yet to issue an official update on his condition.

Sahil Parakh
Sahil Parakh Image Source : Delhi Capitals, X/rushiii_12
New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals batter Sahil Parakh suffered a gruesome injury during training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As per reports, the youngster was batting in the nets when a bouncer hit him on the face, resulting in him going down immediately. The 18-year-old required immediate medical attention and was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Notably, Parakh was bleeding and in visible distress after the impact. Team medical staff rushed in quickly, along with emergency personnel at the venue. Before being taken to the hospital, he was treated on the ground. However, upon further consultation, he was placed on a stretcher and moved off the ground.

Delhi Capitals, in the meantime, have not issued an official update so far, as there’s no clarity yet on his condition.

DC sixth on IPL points table

Delhi Capitals are currently sixth on the IPL points table. Next up, they will host Punjab Kings on April 25, who are unbeaten in the competition and are at the top of the table. Meanwhile, after a couple of defeats in the tournament, the Axar Patel-led side picked up a win over Chennai Super Kings, before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. 

The team needs some much-needed consistency as the tournament is heading towards its business end. Opener Pathum Nissanka, who had a cracking start to the season, has been inconsistent and so has the middle order. They need some momentum at the moment, which is lacking.

In the meantime, the franchise announced Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett, who opted out of the tournament to focus on red-ball cricket. Now, it needs to be seen if the young England international is slotted straight away in the playing XI, or if he is signed as a cover for Axar, who hasn’t been at his best this season. There were some fitness concerns as well. 

Also Read:

Sai Sudharsan breaks Chris Gayle's all-time IPL record, smashes cracking century vs RCB in IPL 2026

Former New Zealand cricketer handed two-year suspension after second cocaine test

Cheteshwar Pujara analyses reason behind Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's success in IPL 2026
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\