Delhi Capitals' young opener suffers facial blow, stretchered off from ground, taken to hospital | WATCH

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals batter Sahil Parakh suffered a gruesome injury during training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As per reports, the youngster was batting in the nets when a bouncer hit him on the face, resulting in him going down immediately. The 18-year-old required immediate medical attention and was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Notably, Parakh was bleeding and in visible distress after the impact. Team medical staff rushed in quickly, along with emergency personnel at the venue. Before being taken to the hospital, he was treated on the ground. However, upon further consultation, he was placed on a stretcher and moved off the ground.

Delhi Capitals, in the meantime, have not issued an official update so far, as there’s no clarity yet on his condition.

DC sixth on IPL points table

Delhi Capitals are currently sixth on the IPL points table. Next up, they will host Punjab Kings on April 25, who are unbeaten in the competition and are at the top of the table. Meanwhile, after a couple of defeats in the tournament, the Axar Patel-led side picked up a win over Chennai Super Kings, before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

The team needs some much-needed consistency as the tournament is heading towards its business end. Opener Pathum Nissanka, who had a cracking start to the season, has been inconsistent and so has the middle order. They need some momentum at the moment, which is lacking.

In the meantime, the franchise announced Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett, who opted out of the tournament to focus on red-ball cricket. Now, it needs to be seen if the young England international is slotted straight away in the playing XI, or if he is signed as a cover for Axar, who hasn’t been at his best this season. There were some fitness concerns as well.

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