Cheteshwar Pujara analyses reason behind Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's success in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Young uncapped India openers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. They have decimated the bowlers in the powerplay and based on their incredible stroke play, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have been the most consistent sides in the tournament, being at number one and two on the points table, respectively.

Former India international Cheteshwar Pujara, in the meantime, has showered praises on the youngsters, analysing the clarity they have behind the fearless knocks. Speaking about 15-year-old Vaibhav, Pujara mentioned that despite the Bihar-born being very young, he doesn’t compromise, as he wasn’t shy to hit a six on the first ball against Jasprit Bumrah. Priyansh, on the other hand, is soothing to the eye and loves to dictate the play, similar to Vaibav.

Together, they have defined how the batters should dominate the powerplays and get off to a good start. Pujara highlighted that, hoping that they continue to grow and improve and keep playing the same brand of cricket.

What stands out is not just the stroke play, it’s the clarity: Pujara

“What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it’s the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game. It’s not about reckless hitting; it’s about backing your intent without second-guessing,” Pujara said on JioHotstar’s ‘Champions Waali Commentary.

“Vaibhav brings that raw, uncompromising power, while Priyansh gives you time on the ball that you simply can’t teach. Together, they’re redefining what a Powerplay can look like, and more importantly, they’re doing it on their own terms. Obviously, they will continue to improve and grow, but what I am seeing at such a young age is very exciting,” he added while on two of IPL’s fearless prodigies.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav has smacked 254 runs in seven matches so far at a blistering strike rate of 220.86. He is the fifth-leading run-scorer of the tournament. Priyansh, on the other hand, has made 211 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 248.23, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

Also Read: