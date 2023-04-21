DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals register maiden win of IPL 2023, thrash Knight Riders by 4 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals batter

Delhi Capitals registered their maiden win of the IPL 2023 on Thursday as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring match. DC won their sixth game after losing five matches on a trot at their homeground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. KKR on the other hand, lost their third consecutive game in the tournament. DC defeated KKR by 4 wickets in the match impacted by rain and going down to the wire.

DC won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, KKR were bundled out for just 127 runs in 20 overs. The Kolkata batters struggled to score runs and wickets kept falling. Coming to chase, David Warner-led team registered win in 19.2 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

