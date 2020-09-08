IPL 2020: We can win IPL 2020, says Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Kagiso Rabada

With less than two weeks to go for the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has sounded warning to other rivals that his team is here to be consistent and go all the way to clinch maiden title in 13 years.



The 25-year-old South African pacer, who started training on Monday with the team after completing six-day quarantine, was team’s most successful bowler last season with 25 wickets over 12 games and was bullish about his team’s chances after reaching the play-offs last season.

“We had a really good season, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps,” said Rabada. “But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we’ve got a nice group put together, nice team.

“We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season – we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win,” he added.

Talking about how he feels on training resumption with rest of the after a six-day gap, the pacer said: “It feels good to be running in, and to be with some teammates as well. It is, of course, some old teammates and some new ones.”

“I feel quite strong. I think I just need to bowl more, and make sure I haven’t forgotten how to bowl (laughs). I need to keep up with the bowling practice, but otherwise I feel healthy.”

Like many of the Indian cricketers, IPL 13 will also be Rabada’s first competition in last five months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast bowler, who has taken 340-odd international wickets, said it was a unique moment for everyone to be playing again now.

“This (situation) is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We’re in the middle of a desert, playing cricket – it’s something that I didn’t think I would ever be able to do. So it’s a lot of fun also,” said Rabada.

Speaking on how he spent time during the lockdown, the Protea star said he enjoyed the much-needed break after years of non-stop cricket.

“It’s been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage