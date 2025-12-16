Delhi Capitals full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Check DC's new picks and complete team Delhi Capitals full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Delhi Capitals would feel that they have covered the areas they looked to cover during the IPL 2026 auction. The Capitals have several opening options to choose from who will partner with KL Rahul, and have also picked back-up fast-bowling options.

New Delhi:

The IPL 2026 auction ended with all the teams finalising their squads for the upcoming season. Delhi Capitals came into the auction needing players to fill some key areas. They needed a reliable opener to partner KL Rahul and a couple of fast bowlers to bolster their squad and the Capitals would feel they have filled in the areas.

DC roped in eight players with special focus on batters and openers and also picked in speedsters. DC bought David Miller for Rs 2 crore, who will add further strength to the middle order. They picked openers Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw and Ben Duckett and another top-order batter Sahil Parakh. They now have plenty of options to choose from to open with Rahul and they also have Abhishek Porel in their squad already.

DC rope in back-ups for Natarajan, Starc

The Capitals have also roped in back-up options for the injury-prone fast bowlers T Natarajan and Mitchell Starc as they have bought Lungi Ngidi and Kyle Jamieson at their base price of Rs 2 crore. Jamieson was also the last player to be picked at the mini auction.

DC pick uncapped J&K all-rounder Auqib Nabi

Meanwhile, the Capitals have made a strong pick in Auqib Nabi. They bought the uncapped Jammu and Kashmir fast-bowling all-rounder Nabi, who has impressed many in all formats in the recent Domestic seasons. He has swing upfront and has developed the skill of bowling at the death too, which makes him a reliable option to partner with Starc, Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera.

How does DC look like for IPL 2026

DC would feel they have a plethora of options to choose from for the opening slots. Then they have Karun Nair, Nitish Rana (traded from RR), floater Axar Patel, Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam to round off their batting. Then they have spinners in Axar, Nigam and Kuleep Yadav. DC have some strong pace options in Starc, Natarajan, Mukesh, Nabi, Jamieson and Ngidi.

DC's full squad after IPL 2026 auction

Retentions: Abhishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana (traded), Sameer Rizvi, T. Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam.

Auction buys: David Miller (INR 2 Cr), Pathum Nissanka (INR 4 Cr), Sahil Parak (INR 30 lakh), Prithvi Shaw (INR 75 lakh), Ben Duckett (INR 2 Cr), Auqib Nabi (INR 8.40 Cr), Lungi Ngidi (INR 2 Cr), Kyle Jamieson (INR 2 Cr)