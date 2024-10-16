Delhi Capitals eye Hemang Badani for head coach role; likely to retain THESE 3 players, reports

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sourav Ganguly and Mukesh Kumar during the IPL game in Kolkata on April 29, 2024

Delhi Capitals are reportedly looking to appoint the former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani as their head coach for the IPL 2025 season. After removing the head coach Ricky Ponting in July, Delhi Capitals are looking at Indian coaching staff to end the team's silverware drought.

According to a report from the PTI, Badani has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Ponting for a hot seat in Delhi. Badani has previously worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad's coaching staff but has never been considered for a head coach role by any IPL team.

Meanwhile, another former star Munaf Patel is being considered as a bowling coach by the Capitals. Munaf retired from all forms of cricket in 2018 and played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League.

The same report also adds that the Capitals are looking to retain only three cricketers ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Captain Rishabh Pant and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are three names the DC are looking to secure before the retention deadline on October 31.

The PTI adds that the franchise is looking to pick Rishabh as their first-choice retention for Rs 18 crore, the star all-rounder Axar Patel for Rs 14 crore and Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 11 crore. The franchise is also looking to use the Right to Match (RTM) cards in the player auction for the overseas starts Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs.

More to follow...