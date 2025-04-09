Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott heaps praise on Axar Patel's leadership skills Axar Patel has led Delhi Capitals to three wins in a row in the Indian Premier League 2025. DC assistant coach Matthew Mott has heaped praise on Axar's leadership, stating that he has made things easy at the Capitals.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott has hailed the leadership skills of new captain Axar Patel. Axar has led DC to a hat-trick of wins as the Capitals are the only ones to be unbeaten in the Indian Premier League 2025 so far.

Mott praised Axar's leadership and highlighted that the all-rounder has made things easy at the franchise. "He's just got a great balance on cricket and life. He'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included. They've got a smile on their face. He doesn't come across as being the only voice (in the team)," Mott said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals have other experienced heads too in their camp, with Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul being crucial members. Mott stated that Axar has the experienced guys to back on. "He's not taking it all on himself. He leverages a lot of the other senior players in the group. We mentioned KL, Faf as well. He's got a lot of experience to draw on, particularly Faf. We had a productive meeting around that," he said.

The former England white-ball coach also stated that Axar is a level-headed person. "He's played enough cricket to know that it can be a pretty fickle game at times. You're well aware that when you're winning, it's all rosy. I like to think that he's got that character where if we do have a bad day, he'll be just as positive," Mott added.

The coach also stated that Axar should bowl himself more. The DC skipper has delivered only eight overs in the last three matches without any wickets. "We were probably a little surprised that he didn't bowl more.

He felt like the other bowlers were doing well. Someone like Vipraj (Nigam) has come in and been a sensation for us.

"He probably took some overs where Axel might have bowled. Given his experience and time, I felt he had control of the game. I think in the matches coming forward, you'll see him bowl a lot more," he noted.