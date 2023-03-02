WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals announce captain and coaching staff for inaugural edition

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS/TWITTER Delhi Capitals team

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is set to kick-start on the 4th of March with five teams competing for the title. The Delhi franchise, on Thursday, announced its captain and coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Team Australia skipper Meg Lanning who recently led the team to a T20 World Cup win, is set to lead the Delhi Capitals. Lanning has played 132 T20Is for Australia, making 3405 runs. On the other hand, India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is named as her deputy.

"It is a very proud moment for me," said Lanning

"First to be involved in a franchise like Delhi Capitals and to be named the captain is a huge honour and it is something that l am very much looking forward to," she added.

"Bringing the team together and gelling and getting to know everyone is really important. It is about enjoying yourself and getting the best out of yourself," she added.

Delhi Capitals will be coached by two-time title winner in The Hundred, Jonathan Batty, while former England head coach Lisa Keightley and ex-India player and selector Hemlata Kala are assistant coaches. Biju George, who in the past worked with the India Women's team, has been named the fielding coach.

Talking about her role as the vice-captain of the Delhi side, the 22-year-old Jemimah said, "I am going to make the most of it. She (Meg) is one of the greatest leaders we have ever seen."

Delhi Capitals will play their first match on Sunday when they will lock horns with Smriti Madhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium.

All five teams participating have declared their captains and they are as follows:

RCB: Smriti Mandhana

GG: Beth Mooney

UPW: Alyssa Healy

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur

DC: Meg Lanning

