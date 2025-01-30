DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Railways lose three wickets early, fans throng Kotla to watch Kohli

Multiple queues outside the stadium from 3 AM at some point, 5 AM at another, the number of fans anticipating Kohli's return was more than DDCA anticipated, so they had to open Gate No 18 with 16 and 17 being already open. Kohli hasn't been in the best of forms but around 20,000 fans thronging the stadium on a working day in Delhi winters tells you that the top-order batter is still the biggest puller in the game around the world from his generation.