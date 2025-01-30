DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Railways lose three wickets early, fans throng Kotla to watch Kohli

DEL vs RLYS, Ranji Trophy Live Cricket Score: Railways lose three wickets early, fans throng Kotla to watch Virat Kohli in actionIndian cricketing royalty Virat Kohli touched its base with the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years, so there was going to be an audience, especially since the match was in his city of birth, New Delhi. The capital city saw the streets around Delhi Gate and ITO being thronged since 3 AM in the morning with the fans marking their attendance to watch their hero make re-apperance in the foundation of India's domestic red-ball cricket. Kohli didn't play the sixth-round game for Delhi, which Rishabh Pant played and was the star attraction at the venue for the past couple of days. Delhi have elected to bowl and the fans will have to wait to see him in action but with Kohli on the field, the fun and the celebrations are guaranteed. Follow all the live updates of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match-