DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Railways lose three wickets early, fans throng Kotla to watch Kohli

Delhi vs Railways Live: Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni won the toss and chose to bowl, not what most of the people who thronged the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the early hours of the capital would have wanted with Virat Kohli returning to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years' gap.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 30, 2025 9:59 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 10:52 IST
Virat Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy after more than 12
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years as Delhi take on the Railways

DEL vs RLYS, Ranji Trophy Live Cricket Score: Railways lose three wickets early, fans throng Kotla to watch Virat Kohli in action

Indian cricketing royalty Virat Kohli touched its base with the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years, so there was going to be an audience, especially since the match was in his city of birth, New Delhi. The capital city saw the streets around Delhi Gate and ITO being thronged since 3 AM in the morning with the fans marking their attendance to watch their hero make re-apperance in the foundation of India's domestic red-ball cricket. Kohli didn't play the sixth-round game for Delhi, which Rishabh Pant played and was the star attraction at the venue for the past couple of days. Delhi have elected to bowl and the fans will have to wait to see him in action but with Kohli on the field, the fun and the celebrations are guaranteed. Follow all the live updates of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match-

 

Live updates :Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Navdeep joins the party, Railways three down!

    Navdeep Saini has joined the wicket-taking party for Delhi as he cleans up Vivek and Railways are losing the plot in foggy Delhi early in the piece on Thursday morning here. Railways 21/3.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Siddhant strikes again, another one for Delhi!

    Skipper Suraj Ahuja departs now as Railways haven't gotten the start that they wanted. Another one for Siddhant, Railways are 21/2.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Siddhant Sharma strikes, Delhi get first wicket!!

    A swinging delivery, Anchit Yadav planted his foot quite early and was looking plumb as the ball thudded into his pads. The left-armer Siddhant Sharma strikes, Delhi have their first breakthrough.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Railways openers are in the middle, Navdeep to begin

    Navdeep Saini will begin the proceedings for Delhi with the ball with Vivek and Anchit Yadav in the middle for the Railways to open the innings. It will be a testing period of play for the batters and they will have to negotiate it well.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    This is insanity

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Railways Playing XI

    Suraj Ahuja (c), Anchit Yadav, Mohammad Saif, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Ayan B Chaudhari, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Delhi playing XI

    Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni (C), Pranav Raghuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Siddhant Sharma

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Delhi win toss, opt to field

    Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni had no hesitation in trying to bowl first in chilly conditions in Delhi on a foggy morning as the pitch will be cold and is likely to assist the seamers at the start of the game.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can Railways surprise Delhi?

    Captain Suraj Ahuja sounded excited before facing Kohli-starrer Delhi but come the game time, the Railways will be up and about raring to spoil the Indian cricket superstar's homecoming. Railways are currently fourth on the table in Group D while Delhi are in sixth place.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Kohli mania grips Delhi

    Multiple queues outside the stadium from 3 AM at some point, 5 AM at another, the number of fans anticipating Kohli's return was more than DDCA anticipated, so they had to open Gate No 18 with 16 and 17 being already open. Kohli hasn't been in the best of forms but around 20,000 fans thronging the stadium on a working day in Delhi winters tells you that the top-order batter is still the biggest puller in the game around the world from his generation.

  • Jan 30, 2025 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to Delhi amidst a sea of fans as golden boy returns to Ranji Trophy

    Never been such craze for the Ranji Trophy that the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had to open a couple more gates to allow the fans to watch Virat Kohli play as the Indian cricketing royalty returned to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. Delhi are up against Railways chasing their second win of the tournament while the visitors will be keen to spoil Kohli's return amid much fanfare. Welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 7 match from a foggy morning in Delhi.

