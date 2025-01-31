DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Kohli's batting keenly awaited as Delhi look to overhaul Railways' score

If anything, it looks and feels like the former! It was the case on the opening day of the Round 7 match in the Ranji Trophy and it was almost similar script on Day 2 as well, on which Virat Kohli is most likely to bat. Railways were shot out for 241 following a brilliant comeback innings from Upendra Yadav which denied the fans an opportunity to see Kohli batting but the match is set up nicely and Delhi have an opportunity to take a handsome first-innings lead.