DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Kohli's batting keenly awaited as Delhi look to overhaul Railways' score

DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Kohli's batting keenly awaited as Delhi look to overhaul Railways' scoreBelieve me when I say it was a Ranji Trophy match and thousands of fans thronged the streets around ITO and Delhi Gate to find a place to sit to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli. To end the superstar culture, Indian cricketing greats made an appearance in the Ranji Trophy even if it was a token, Delhi, DDCA and the Arun Jaitley Stadium authorities realised what stardom actually looks like. Now, that happened when Kohli didn't even bat on Day 1 of the clash between Delhi and the Railways. Railways staged a sensational comeback to be able to score 241 from being 66/5. The pitch got better to bat and Delhi will hope to utilise to the best of its capacity with obviously Kohli in the side. Follow all the live updates of the Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways match-
You can follow the live score here.