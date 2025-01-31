Friday, January 31, 2025
     
  5. DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Kohli's batting keenly awaited as Delhi look to overhaul Railways' score
Delhi vs Railways Live: DDCA and the Arun Jaitley Stadium authorities didn't anticipate what hit them on the first day of Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy. Kohli didn't even bat on Day 1 as Railways staged a fantastic comeback. Delhi, team and the city hope for a Virat Kohli special on Friday.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 9:31 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 9:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score and Updates

Believe me when I say it was a Ranji Trophy match and thousands of fans thronged the streets around ITO and Delhi Gate to find a place to sit to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli. To end the superstar culture, Indian cricketing greats made an appearance in the Ranji Trophy even if it was a token, Delhi, DDCA and the Arun Jaitley Stadium authorities realised what stardom actually looks like. Now, that happened when Kohli didn't even bat on Day 1 of the clash between Delhi and the Railways. Railways staged a sensational comeback to be able to score 241 from being 66/5. The pitch got better to bat and Delhi will hope to utilise to the best of its capacity with obviously Kohli in the side. Follow all the live updates of the Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways match-

You can follow the live score here.

  • Jan 31, 2025 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome back to Virat Kohli mania... err.. Delhi vs Railways match in Ranji Trophy

    If anything, it looks and feels like the former! It was the case on the opening day of the Round 7 match in the Ranji Trophy and it was almost similar script on Day 2 as well, on which Virat Kohli is most likely to bat. Railways were shot out for 241 following a brilliant comeback innings from Upendra Yadav which denied the fans an opportunity to see Kohli batting but the match is set up nicely and Delhi have an opportunity to take a handsome first-innings lead.

