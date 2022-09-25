INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet, Amy Jones react to Deepti's mankading; Know everything about controversial end

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepti Sharma dismisses Dean

The Indian women's cricket team defeated England by 16 runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series on Saturday. With the win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team registered a historic win as it was their first-ever series sweep on England soil. By winning the game, India bid farewell to legendary player Jhulan Goswami in style.

However, the match had a dramatic ending as the last wicket raised controversy.

Here's all that happened:

While chasing 170 runs, Team England batters struggled to score runs and kept on losing wickets. However, Charlotte Dean (47) turned the tables and nearly pulled a win for the hosts after they were 67/7 and then 103/8.

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading. Deepti saw Dean outside the crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride.

How did Harmanpreet Kaur react?

After the incident, fans of England and some veterans including Stuart Broad were angry about Deepti's decision. But skipper Harmanpreet Kaur strongly supported her.

She said, "To be honest, I thought you would ask about all the 10 wickets which were not easy to take as well. It's part of the game. I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, of what batters are doing."

Image Source : GETTYSneh rana, Harmanpreet kaur and Deepti Sharma

"I will back my players, she hasn't done anything outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket," she further expressed.

What did England captain Amy Jones say?

England captain Amy Jones, who contributed 28 runs and looked to lift her side from a difficult situation along with Charlie Dean was disappointed by the result.

"Not happy with the result, we bowled really well, we just needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends on how India feel about it. It's within the rules, hopefully, doesn't take the shine off the summer," she said.

Speaking about Dean, she said, "She looked good out there, She absorbed the pressure and knuckled down - not sure she was getting out any other way.

Image Source : TWITTERDean's reaction after getting dismissed

Is Mankading within the rules of the game?

Yes, according to the rules of cricket, Deepti's dismissal of Dean through Mankading was not wrong. At present, it is considered a run-out. According to the ICC, this is absolutely legal and within the rules of the game.

