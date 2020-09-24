Australian cricketers pay heartfelt tribute to their legend Dean Jones on untimely death

Image Source : PTI File photo of Dean Jones with Kapil Dev.

With the untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest, former and present Aussie cricketers took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Australia’s no. 1 batsman Steve Smith lead the contingent saying ‘Deano’ will be missed. He was joined by Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, who sent his heartfelt condolence from the UAE.

Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game. — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020

Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) September 24, 2020

Fomer Australian cricketers Darren Lehmann and Jason Gillespie changed their Twitter profile to that of Jones to express their condolence.

Dean Jones will be missed , he taught me so much on and off the ground , I and all of the cricketing world will miss him . Our thoughts are with Jane and the family at this time, lots of love from the lehmanns xx https://t.co/tczPeAshYL — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 24, 2020

Simply awful news. Rest in peace Deano. Grew up idolising you and it was a pleasure to know you. Heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to Jane and the family.#RIPDeano — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) September 24, 2020

Condolence from other Aussie cricketer poured in as well while Cricket Australia shared a video on its website in tribute to Jones and called him freakish, flamboyant, fearless while sharing a video of him while playing cricket for Australia in his heydays.

How's that one-handed six! Enjoy all the highlights of Dean Jones smashing 145 against England in 1990, which was then a record for an Australian ODI batsman pic.twitter.com/WlynGB3pgp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 24, 2020

Such sad news. Growing up as a young kid watching his highlights inspired me to play the game. You will be sadly missed mate. RIP Deano 🙏🏻💙 — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) September 24, 2020

Stunned by the news of Dean Jones’s passing

Always a Larger then life personality

Brilliant player

Condolences to Jane and family #RIPDeano — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 24, 2020

Entertainer, true lover of cricket especially in the subcontinent, thanks for the laughs Deano. #RIPDeano — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) September 24, 2020

Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man.

You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020

