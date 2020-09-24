Thursday, September 24, 2020
     
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  Australian cricketers pay heartfelt tribute to their legend Dean Jones on untimely death

Australian cricketers pay heartfelt tribute to their legend Dean Jones on untimely death

Steve Smith, other present and former Aussie stars mourn his death, Jason Gillespie and Darren Lehmann change Twitter profile pics to that of Jones.

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2020 18:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

File photo of Dean Jones with Kapil Dev.

With the untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest, former and present Aussie cricketers took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Australia’s no. 1 batsman Steve Smith lead the contingent saying ‘Deano’ will be missed. He was joined by Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, who sent his heartfelt condolence from the UAE.

Fomer Australian cricketers Darren Lehmann and Jason Gillespie changed their Twitter profile to that of Jones to express their condolence.

Condolence from other Aussie cricketer poured in as well while Cricket Australia shared a video on its website in tribute to Jones and called him freakish, flamboyant, fearless while sharing a video of him while playing cricket for Australia in his heydays.

 

