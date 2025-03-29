DC vs SRH IPL 2025 pitch report: How will surface at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam play in Match 10? DC vs SRH IPL 2025 pitch report: Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Ahead of the fixture, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the Vizag-based venue.

Delhi Capitals face hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, March 30. After defeating Lucknow Super Giants in a last-over thriller, DC will be looking to carry on their momentum against the hard-hitting SRH, who have lost their game to LSG.

KL Rahul is set to make his DC debut as he has rejoined the squad following the birth of his daughter. With Rahul set to come in, DC will look to fit him in the Playing XI, with Sameer Rizvi likely making way for the former LSG skipper. Rahul is likely to play in the middle-order, as earlier suggested by reports, but nothing is set in stone currently.

The two teams are set to have a go at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This will be the second and last fixture at this venue in IPL 2025, with DC's one-wicket win over LSG being the first one. That game saw 210 being chased down in the final over, with Ashutosh Sharma playing a blinder.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, favours the batters. The last match saw 210 being chased. Two games last season also saw high-scoring affairs. KKR slammed a whopping 272 batting first, while DC were reduced to 166.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 16

Matches Won Batting First - 8 (50.00%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 8 (50.00%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 9 (56.25%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 7 (43.75%)

Highest Team Innings - 272/7 (Kolkata Knight Riders) 03/04/2024 v Delhi Capitals

Lowest Team Innings - 92 (Mumbai Indians) 08/05/2016 v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 142/5 (Mumbai Indians) 09/04/2012 v Deccan Chargers

Average Score Batting First - 169.94

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari