DC vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play? Delhi Capitals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are currently second on the points table while RCB remain third, which sets for a blockbuster clash on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27. Both teams have been extremely consistent in the ongoing season, winning six matches each. Delhi, however, have played eight matches so far and are second on the points table while the Rajat Patidar-led side played nine and are third.

The hosts, meanwhile, defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Abishek Porel and KL Rahul played some brilliant cricket and that will give them immense confidence before playing RCB, who are in red-hot form. Notably, Faf du Plessis is likely to make his return to the playing XI and that should be a morale booster for Delhi. Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc have done a commendable job and overall, the Axar Patel-led side has been one of the strongest teams this season.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, won back-to-back games against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Their star pacer, Josh Hazlewood, is in incredible form, while Virat Kohli has smacked four half-centuries in his last six matches. Playing at his home ground, the 36-year-old too will be confident of producing a good show. Captain Patidar has also stepped up from time to time, while Phil Salt has struggled with consistency. However, Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form has sorted their batting woes this season.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley stadium heavily favours the batters. It's a high-scoring ground and it will behave as one when DC host RCB. Notably, bowling first will be the ideal thing to do, as chasing is relatively easier. Dew can play a part, which is also why bowling first will be the right decision. Anything over 210 to 230 runs can be considered to be a good total on the board.