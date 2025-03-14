DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final - Preview, Probable XI, where to watch, streaming details Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 final on March 15 at DY Patil Sports Academy. The Meg Lanning-led side qualified for their third WPL final but is yet to win a trophy. Meanwhile, this is the second final for Mumbai in the cash-rich tournament.

Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Meg Lanning, qualified for their third straight final in the Women’s Premier League. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the competition but yet, failed to clinch the trophy so far. In the finals of the 2025 edition of the competition, Delhi will face Mumbai Indians, the same opponent as the 2023 final, which they lost by seven wickets.

In the ongoing edition, Delhi played Mumbai twice and won the game on both occasions. That should give them some confidence ahead of the summit clash. It can however prove to be a mental battle, especially after suffering back-to-back defeats in the final. Speaking in the press conference, senior cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues noted that the team is extremely relaxed but it needs to be seen how they approach the game and if they can remain calm when the match starts.

Mumbai, on the other hand, defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to qualify for their second WPL final. Senior cricketers - Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are in excellent form. Notably, Sciver-Brunt has scored 493 runs this season and also clinched nine wickets. Opener Matthews meanwhile scored 304 runs and claimed 17 wickets. Harmanpreet has also done a commendable job, scoring 236 in nine matches at a strike rate of 156.29.

Delhi will have to bowl extremely well to keep Mumbai’s batting firepower in control. The surface at DY Patil Sports Academy traditionally supports the batters and it is very likely to be the same on March 15. Batting first will be the ideal thing to do as chasing under pressure could be a difficult task.

WPL 2025 final - Probable XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

WPL 2025 final - where to watch

Fans can watch the final of the Women’s Premier League final live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 2 will broadcast it in English, while for Hindi, one will have to tune into Star Sports Khel.

Fans can steam the WPL final live on JioHotstar.