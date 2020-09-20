DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions: Fantasy tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions: Find tips for your Dream11 side as Delhi Capitals take on the Kings XI Punjab in the second game of the season.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kings XI Punjab in the second game of the Indian Premier League season later tonight. The IPL 2020 had a blockbuster opening on Saturday when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

The attention now turns to the two teams which are yet to win a IPL title, but have two captains who are seen as future prospects to lead the Indian limited-overs side. While the DC are led by Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul will begin a new innings as captain of KXIP this season. It will be an exciting match-up as both the sides boast of the presence of power-hitters in their squads.

Here, you can find the DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions and fantasy tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, as we move on to the second game of IPL 2020.

DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions:

The Capitals boast of a middle-order packed with star Indian international cricketers who are able to turn the tide of the game on their own. With captain Iyer, the side has Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and power-hitter Rishabh Pant in its top-4, along with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis.

The Kings XI Punjab, meanwhile, derive their strength from captain Rahul, as well as IPL veteran Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and Glenn Maxwell.

After Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting indicated that Hetmyer could be one of the players who finishes the game for the side, it is likely that the DC sticks with the same combination in the top-4 which they had in the previous edition. This would mean that Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer and Pant are likely to face the maximum number of deliveries in the game.

For Kings XI Punjab, while KL Rahul is a must-have in your side, Glenn Maxwell is also a player which can earn significant number of points due to his batting prowess, as well as his ability to take wickets. Dubai is expected to be a spinning pitch, so one can take a punt on him.

The Dubai pitch has been reasonably slow in the past few years, which is why we will go with five bowlers in the side - a blend of spin and pace.

Kagiso Rabada is one of the must-haves in the side, as he is a death-over specialist and a proven wicket-taker, having finished with 25 wickets in the previous season. From KXIP, Mohammed Shami is the side's leading pacer and another player who the franchise relies on, to bowl at death.

Delhi Capitals have Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra, the two veteran Indian spinners and both able to make an impact at any point in the game, and they go straight into our Dream11 side. From KXIP, Mujeeb ur Rahman is likely to be their leading spin bowler this season due to lack of other options.

Finally, this is our Dream11 side:

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (v/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra.

