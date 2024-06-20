'Day games suit us, pressure on India': Afghanistan head coach plays mindgames ahead of T20 WC Super 8 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott is happy that his team is playing a day game finally at the T20 World Cup. Rashid Khan and his men played all night games in the group stage but Trott doesn't think morning games would be a disadvantage for them. In fact, according to him, 10:30 AM matches will only suit Afghanistan with no dew and spin being their strongest suit.

Moreover, he also stated that India will be under more pressure than them as Rohit Sharma and his troops are the favourites not only to win this encounter but also to lift the trophy. "I think day games actually suit us better. So, quite excited to play India in a day game. Obviously, they're a very, very good side in the day. Obviously one of the favourites and with being favourites obviously it has added pressure for India, and hopefully we can come in obviously perceived as underdogs but in my mind very much not underdogs and fully prepared and ready for the battle that confronts us tomorrow, which I'm very excited about," Trott said ahead of the game.

Interestingly enough though, Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm pacer, is the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan thanks to his ability to swing the new ball under the lights. Trott pointed out the same while also admitting that the spin bowling attack led by Rashid Khan cannot just relax expecting help from the pitch. According to Trott, they will have to actually bowl well to beat India for the first time in international cricket.

"I think when you've got the spinners with the experience of T20 cricket, like we have, I think you would obviously say that's one of our strengths, but yet one of our seamers is a leading wicket-taker in the tournament. We've seen, certainly over the last couple of years, a more rounded side with regards to the ball and on conditions. So, if it swings and seams, we can take wickets; if it spins, hopefully, we can take wickets as well.

"If it's going to spin, it'll probably help us. If it doesn't spin, we've got to bowl well as spinners. Spinners can't just rely on spin to be able to take wickets and pressure. So that goes for both sides, I'm sure. And India have got some good spinners themselves. So, it's going to be a good contest," Afghanistan head coach added.