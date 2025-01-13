David Warner to play for Karachi Kings in maiden appearance in Pakistan Super League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Former Australian opener David Warner has been signed up to play for Karachi Kings in his first appearance in the Pakistan Super League. Warner was among the 44 players in the Platinum draft for PSL 2025.

Warner is on a run-scoring spree in the Big Bash League where he has scored 324 runs in eight innings at an average of 54. He has smashed three half-centuries for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Australian league.

Notably, New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson has gone unsold in the platinum round. While he is not the best in the shortest format, Williamson adds strength to the batting department, especially in the anchor role.

He is featuring in the ongoing SA20 for Durban Super Giants and made 60 from 40 balls in his first match against Pretoria Capitals in Durban.

While Williamson went unsold in the platinum round, he can come in the Diamond round to see if any franchise is still interested in him. The platinum round witnessed other New Zealand players finding owners.

Adam Milne was sold to Karachi Kings, while Mark Chapman went to Quetta Gladiators. Lahore Qalandars roped in New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell after his strong performances in Pakistan.

List of players picked in the platinum draft:

Michael Bracewell: Multan Sultans

David Warner, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi: Karachi Kings

Daryl Mitchell: Lahore Qalandars

Matthew Short: Islamabad United

Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen: Quetta Gladiators

Tom-Kohler Cadmore: Peshawar Zalmi

List of retained players by each franchise:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah (both Platinum), Imad Wasim (mentor), Azam Khan (Diamond), Salman Ali Agha (Brand Ambassador), Haider Ali (Both Gold, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees (both Silver)

Karachi Kings: Hasan Ali, James Vince (both Diamond), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shan Masood (both Gold), Arafat Minhas (Brand Ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mehmood (all Silver)

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman (both Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), Sikandar Raza (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan (all Gold), David Wiese (Silver)

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir (both Platinum), David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (Brand Ambassador), Usman Khan (all Diamond), Chris Jordan (Gold), Faisal Akram (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub (both Platinum), Mohammad Haris (Diamond), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim (Brand Ambassador) (all silver), Ali Raza (Emerging)

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor), Rilee Rossouw (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel (Brand Ambassador), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (all Gold), Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Usman Tariq (Silver)