It was a memorable day for Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval with the visitors registering a 9-wicket win in the second ODI and hence, levelled the three-match series, going into the decider in Perth. Haris Rauf was the star of the show with the ball for Pakistan, taking his second five-wicket haul in the ODIs before Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique forged a 137-run opening stand to kill the game rather quickly. However, the moment of the match belonged to the former skipper Babar Azam.

Babar, who had walked in when Pakistan required just 27 runs to win, was batting on nine when the visitors had levelled the scores. David Warner, Mark Waugh and Mark Howard were on commentary for Fox Cricket. Warner tried to take a dig at Babar, who schooled him with a fantastic six to finish off the proceedings.

Here's how the conversation on commentary went:

Warner: What're you thinking here Jun [junior for Mark Waugh]? Just get a one or just try and take it on?

Mark Waugh: Nah, just get one.

Warner: Well, protect the average [laughs].

Mark Waugh: Not sure the next guy wants to come in to bat.

Mark Howard: You'll try and launch one into the stands, aren't you David?

Warner: Without a doubt, without a doubt. That's what the crowds are here for! They wanna see that.

Babar remained unbeaten on 15 and Shafique on 62 as Pakistan reminded Australia that they were not here just for participation. Apart from Steve Smith, none of the Australian batters played more than 40 deliveries. Most of them got starts but Rauf was too fiery and accurate using all his BBL experience for the second game in a row for the Australians.

The little that was left was dusted off by Saim Ayub, who missed out on a well-deserved century. Ayub smacked a 71-ball 82 smashing six sixes and five boundaries and Pakistan aim to see off the series now in Perth with Australian Test stars set to miss the contest.