David Warner slammed with fine worth Rs 12 lakh after Delhi Capitals match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals won the 34th match of the IPL2023 played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. In the game played at the Sunrisers home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, DC defeated SRH by seven runs. However, DC captain David Warner has been slammed with a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Warner was fined Rs.12 lakh," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

In the match, DC managed to get 144/9 in their 20 overs. The score looked under-par as the track was supposed to help the batters. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a fabulous spell with 11 runs in 4 overs and picked two wickets. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey's fighting knocks of 34 each helped DC go above 140. Warner was looking fine but got out for 21 off 20 balls.

DC have now won their second consecutive game after beating KKR in a nail-biter. Interestingly, these two teams will lock horns against each other in the reverse fixture on Saturday, 29 April.

What are the rules of slow-over rate in IPL 2023?

Talking about the rules of slow-over rate, if a bowling team is not able to complete their 20 overs within the stipulated time, then it means that they have broken this rule. In IPL, teams have 90 minutes to bowl 20 overs. This includes 85 minutes of playing time and two strategic time-outs of 150 seconds each with five-minute slots. However, the timings of DRS and injuries are not included.

If a team takes more than 90 minutes to bowl 20 overs in an IPL match, their captain is fined Rs 12 lakh. For breaking this rule for the second time, the captain has to pay Rs 24 lakh as a fine. Along with this, the remaining 10 players of the entire team are also fined this time. They have to pay Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee. Any captain, who commits this mistake for the third time, has to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh in addition to a one-match ban. The remaining 10 players are fined Rs 12 lakh or 50% of the match fee, whichever is lower.

