David Warner's retirement from international cricket confirmed after Australia's exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner was pictured talking to Virat Kohli after India vs Australia clash

There are no fairytale endings in cricket! Indeed, it hasn't happened with so many cricketers and David Warner just got added to this list today as Australia got knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 game. Australia needed Bangladesh's win to go through to the knockouts but it didn't happen and unfortunately, Warner's career ended without a proper farewell.

The left-hander had confirmed earlier this year that he will retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup. However, he had also kept the door ajar for a return in Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan next year. But Australia are unlikely to go that route for now it seems. Warner's last innings in international cricket saw him score six runs against India before getting out to Arshdeep Singh with Suryakumar Yadav taking a catch at slip.

There was no guard of honour for him or the standing ovation as there was still a chance for Australia to win the match then and moreover, Australia were also dependent on Bangladesh's win later in the day. "Nothing's been said yet. It might be said after this [press conference] before the [evening] game, but I think we'll wait until after the game and then we'll [acknowledge] the career that's been. It's been unbelievable. We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field - an amazing all-format career," Hazlewood said after the match.

Warner's opening partner Travis Head didn't want to end the former's career this way and termed him as Australia's best multi-format player. "We'll be disappointed if it ended like that, where we have to watch another game. A lot has been said about what he's contributed to Australian cricket at the top of the order in all formats.

"He goes down as our best multi-format player. He'll be missed at the top of the order, but let's hope [tonight] is not the end of it. We'll wait and see but we'll give him a send-off tonight if that is the case later on. It might be a bit of a late one if the fixture finishes the way it has. But a lot has been said about how good Davey has been at the top of the order," Head said before Australia's elimination.