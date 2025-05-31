David Warner predicts IPL winner ahead of PBKS-MI Qualifier clash Former Australia batter David Warner took centre stage and gave his prediction on who could go on to win the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, ahead of the upcoming PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 game in the tournament.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 final is looming on the horizon, but before the summit clash, the Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians remains. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings reached Qualifier 2 after losing Qualifier 1 of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who reached the final after the game.

Furthermore, Mumbai Indians made quick work of Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the competition to reach Qualifier 2, where they take on Punjab Kings for a shot at the final.

Ahead of the must-win clash for both teams, former Australia batter David Warner took centre stage and gave his prediction for the IPL 2025 final, and who would win the tournament, going all the way. Warner opined that RCB would be winning their very first IPL title, and ace pacer Josh Hazlewood will win POTM. "I think RCB and Josh Hazelwood man of the match," Warner said in reply to a question from an X user.

Interestingly, RCB last reached an IPL final in 2016, where they lost the summit clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2025 final will be their fourth appearance in the must-win clash, and they will be hoping to break the dreaded trophy curse ahead of the upcoming clash.

One of the most important players in the side has undoubtedly been ace pacer Josh Hazlewood. The star player has consistently taken wickets for the side, helping them reach the final, and according to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Hazlewood could play a big role in the final as well.

"Josh Hazlewood came, and what a trajectory this guy has. He doesn't stop. He had come after an injury. At times, you are slightly ginger when you return from injury and are playing your first match. He said 'Forget that, I will do it,'" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.