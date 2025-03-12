David Warner joins Kane Williamson's London Spirit, Manchester Originals signs Rachin Ravindra Former Australia international David Warner has joined Kane Williamson's London Spirit. Other star cricketers such as Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson and Zak Crawley too have found new homes in The Hundred Draft 2025.

Former Australia international David Warner will represent London Spirit in the upcoming edition of The Hundred. After announcing retirement from international cricket, the southpaw has been extremely active in the franchise-based tournaments, as he recently featured for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. Under his leadership, the franchise won its maiden championship, beating the Dessert Vipers in the final.

Warner meanwhile went unsold in the IPL auction but was roped by Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. After the completion of the PSL, he will enjoy a break, before joining the Spirits. He has played 399 T20 matches in his career, scoring 12913 runs at a strike rate of 140.23. Notably, the Spirits also signed Jamie Overton for the next season and the team also signed Kane Williamson earlier in the year.

The Kiwi southpaw, Rachin Ravindra meanwhile signed for Manchester Originals. He recently finished as the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025, and in their second pick of the day, the franchise wasted no time in picking Rachin. The 25-year-old has played 80 T20 matches in his career, scoring 1137 runs and also clinched 57 wickets. Apart from Rachin, Manchester also signed Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

Trent Rockets signs Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury during the ILT20 and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy. He will be back in action for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has been picked up by Trent Rockets in The Hundred draft. He has featured in 176 T20s, picking up 213 wickets.

Southern Brave in the meantime has named Michael Bracewell as their first pick. The New Zealand international was terrific in the Champions Trophy 2025, picking up eight wickets in five matches and scoring a half-century against India in the final.

Meanwhile, David Payne and Riley Meredith joined Welsh Fire, Zak Crawley will play for Nothern Superchargers and Jason Behrendorff has been roped in by the Oval Invincibles.