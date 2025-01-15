David Miller eyes historic feat in T20 cricket for a South African batter after Faf du Plessis falters vs DSG

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL David Miller is on the heels of leaving Faf du Plessis behind on the leading-run scorers' list in T20 cricket

Faf du Plessis didn't help his cause by getting out for just one and David Miller, the Paarl Royals skipper, has a chance to create history for a South African batter on Wednesday, January 15 as his side takes on MI Cape Town in the reverse fixture in the ongoing SA20. Du Plessis, the Joburg Super Kings skipper needed just 20 runs to get to the landmark of 11,000 runs in T20 cricket but could only manage a solitary run against the Durban's Super Giants but since his team won the game, it wouldn't matter to him.

Now, a day later, the southpaw David Miller has an opportunity to surpass du Plessis and become the first South African batter and overall 13th player in T20 cricket history to get to 11,000 runs in the format. Miller needs 26 runs to get to the milestone and having scored just 17* and 1 in the two games, the Royals skipper will be keen to get back amongst runs and his team's campaign once again on the track after a loss against MICT a couple of days ago at the Newlands.

Most runs by a South African batter in T20 cricket

10,981 - Faf du Plessis in 375 innings

10,974 - David Miller in 466 innings

10,599 - Quinton de Kock in 361 innings

9,424 - AB de Villiers in 320 innings

9,052 - Rilee Rossouw in 350 innings

MICT are at the top of the table at the moment and with the bowling attack they have got featuring the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult in the same line-up, the teams will fear facing them. It was a chasable score the other night in Cape Town for the Royals but losing both the openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root, who were going so well didn't help their cause.

The Royals collapsed after the powerplay, losing five wickets inside six overs following the field restrictions and eventually ended up falling 33 runs short of the target. Playing their second home game of the season, the Royals will aim to get back to the winning ways having opened their campaign with a smashing win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.