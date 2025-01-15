Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Miller eyes historic feat in T20 cricket for a South African batter after Faf du Plessis falters vs DSG

David Miller eyes historic feat in T20 cricket for a South African batter after Faf du Plessis falters vs DSG

Faf du Plessis missed a great opportunity to script history by a South African batter in T20 cricket but that means David Miller has a chance to get to a huge milestone in the format on Wednesday, January 15 during the ongoing SA20.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 8:43 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 8:43 IST
David Miller is on the heels of leaving Faf du Plessis
Image Source : BCCI/IPL David Miller is on the heels of leaving Faf du Plessis behind on the leading-run scorers' list in T20 cricket

Faf du Plessis didn't help his cause by getting out for just one and David Miller, the Paarl Royals skipper, has a chance to create history for a South African batter on Wednesday, January 15 as his side takes on MI Cape Town in the reverse fixture in the ongoing SA20. Du Plessis, the Joburg Super Kings skipper needed just 20 runs to get to the landmark of 11,000 runs in T20 cricket but could only manage a solitary run against the Durban's Super Giants but since his team won the game, it wouldn't matter to him.

Now, a day later, the southpaw David Miller has an opportunity to surpass du Plessis and become the first South African batter and overall 13th player in T20 cricket history to get to 11,000 runs in the format. Miller needs 26 runs to get to the milestone and having scored just 17* and 1 in the two games, the Royals skipper will be keen to get back amongst runs and his team's campaign once again on the track after a loss against MICT a couple of days ago at the Newlands.

Most runs by a South African batter in T20 cricket

10,981 - Faf du Plessis in 375 innings

10,974 - David Miller in 466 innings
10,599 - Quinton de Kock in 361 innings
9,424 - AB de Villiers in 320 innings
9,052 - Rilee Rossouw in 350 innings

Related Stories
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant in Delhi's Ranji probables as per norm, participation unclear: Report

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant in Delhi's Ranji probables as per norm, participation unclear: Report

Rishabh Pant confirms his availability for Delhi's Ranji trophy clash against Saurashtra: Report

Rishabh Pant confirms his availability for Delhi's Ranji trophy clash against Saurashtra: Report

'If I don't deserve to be in the XI...': Ashwin on farewell Test hullabaloo and having 'no regrets'

'If I don't deserve to be in the XI...': Ashwin on farewell Test hullabaloo and having 'no regrets'

MICT are at the top of the table at the moment and with the bowling attack they have got featuring the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult in the same line-up, the teams will fear facing them. It was a chasable score the other night in Cape Town for the Royals but losing both the openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root, who were going so well didn't help their cause.

The Royals collapsed after the powerplay, losing five wickets inside six overs following the field restrictions and eventually ended up falling 33 runs short of the target. Playing their second home game of the season, the Royals will aim to get back to the winning ways having opened their campaign with a smashing win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement