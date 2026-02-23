David Miller creates history against India, breaks Maxwell's record with batting show in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

South African veteran David Miller put up a stellar batting performance against India in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash as the Proteas icon created history in Ahmedabad. Miller was the protagonist in bringing the Proteas out of choppy waters with the bat in their 76-run win over the Men in Blue.

The 36-year-old scored 63 from 35 balls with seven fours and three sixes as he, alongside Dewald Brevis, bailed the team out of early trouble before Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touches with his 24-ball 44. Miller and Brevis had joined hands when the visitors were in trouble at 20/3 in 4 overs, but put up a brilliant stand of 97 runs as the Proteas bossed the middle overs, which was seemingly the difference between the two sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Miller creates record for most sixes against India

Miller and Brevis (45 from 29 balls) put South Africa back on track and kept motoring along as the two laid a brilliant platform for the finish. Miller's knock helped the Proteas recover well, and while he was dismissed for 63, he assured his team was well on track. The Proteas icon has created a major record with his stellar outing in Ahmedabad.

Miller shattered Australian star Glenn Maxwell's record for most sixes against India in T20Is with his three sixes, powering him to 39 maximums against the Men in Blue in the shortest format. This is now one more than Maxwell.

Most sixes against India in T20Is:

1 - David Miller: 39 sixes in 26 innings

2 - Glenn Maxwell: 38 sixes in 22 innings

3 - Nicholas Pooran: 35 sixes in 20 innings

4 - Dasun Shanaka: 30 sixes in 23 innings

5 - Evin Lewis: 28 sixes in 8 innings

India handed drubbing in Ahmedabad, first loss since 2022 semifinal

India were handed a major reality check in the Super Eight stage. The defending champions are tipped to be strong favourites to win the World Cup again, but their loss to South Africa has put their hopes of reaching the semifinals in jeopardy. This was India's first loss in a T20 World Cup tournament since their defeat to England in the 2022 semifinal.

India had won all eight matches in 2024 in a row en route to their title win before winning four in this tournament. The streak came to an end against the Proteas.