Daryl Mitchell misses Shubman Gill, Babar Azam's record despite stellar knock in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Daryl Mitchell slammed yet another century in the third and final ODI of the series against India. However, the star New Zealand batter missed out on registering another major record in the series.

New Delhi:

New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell continued his Midas touch as he slammed his second consecutive century in the ODI series against India. After having hit 84 and an unbeaten 131* in the first two matches, Mitchell scored 137 in the third ODI to continue frustrating the Men in Blue.

Mitchell hit his fourth ODI hundred against India, with all of those four coming in India. Mitchell now has the second-most centuries by any player in India in the ODI format and is only behind AB de Villiers' five such scores.

While he had a brilliant outing in the series decider, Mitchell missed out on creating an all-time record as he fell short of the likes of Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

Mitchell accumulated 352 runs in the series. He fell nine runs short of the all-time record for most runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series, which is currently jointly held by Gill and Babar.

Gill made 360 runs in the home ODI series against New Zealand in 2023, during which he scored a double century. Babar had a stellar series too against the West Indies in 2016 in the UAE.

Most runs in a 3-match ODI bilateral series:

360 - Babar Azam vs WI, 2016 (UAE)

360 - Shubman Gill vs NZ, 2023 (Home)

352 - Daryl Mitchell vs IND, 2026 (Away)*

349 - Imrul Kayes vs ZIM, 2018 (Home)

346 - P Nissanka vs AFG, 2024 (Home)

Earlier, Mitchell smashed yet another century in the ongoing ODI series against India. He surpassed legends like Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting with his hundred in the third ODI in Indore. With his fourth ODI ton against India, Mitchell now has more centuries than the likes of Viv Richards and Joe Root, among others, against the Indian team.

Moreover, all of his four centuries against the Men in Blue have come in India, which is the second most by any batter against India in India.

Most ODI centuries against India in India:

5 - AB de Villiers (11 inngs)

4 - Daryl Mitchell (8 inngs)

3 - Quinton de Kock, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Salman Butt, Marlon Samuels