Danni Wyatt-Hodge becomes first England player to achieve mammoth T20I milestone

Danni Wyatt-Hodge rewrote England's T20I history books on Wednesday (November 27) as she became the first-ever England women's player to scale the 3000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. Wyatt-Hodge achieved the milestone during the second T20I played between South Africa and England at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
The right-handed batter scored 78 runs off 45 balls to set the tone for England and laid the foundation for their series win. She batted at a strike rate of 173.33 and smashed 15 fours and a maximum during her whirlwind knock. Her knock allowed Nat Sciver-Brunt to take her time initially and then consolidate towards the latter half of her innings.
Notably, Wyatt-Hodge has racked up 3068 runs for England in 166 T20Is at a strike rate of 128.58. She has two centuries and 17 fifties to her credit in T20Is. Sciver-Brunt is the second-leading run-getter for England with 2746 runs in 128 T20Is.
Most WT20I runs for England
|Player
|Match
|Average
|Strike rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|166
|23.24
|128.58
|2
|17
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|128
|28.90
|118.05
|-
|16
|Charlotte Edwards
|95
|32.97
|106.93
|-
|12
|Sarah Taylor
|90
|29.02
|110.67
|-
|16
|Heather Knight
|125
|25.25
|119.96
|1
|7
Coming back to the game, South Africa were rattled by Wyatt-Hodge's aggressive approach and had no answers to the carnage. Sciver-Brunt also fired on all cylinders and played an unbeaten knock of 67 off 43 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a maximum. England posted 204 for the loss of four wickets.
In reply, South Africa never really got going in pursuit of such a humongous total and fell in the spinning web laid down by Sarah Glenn. Leg-spinner Glenn bowled her heart out and finished with 4/20 in her four overs. She killed the run chase and therefore was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM).
England won the game by 36 runs and have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.