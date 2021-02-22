Daddy's boy: Hardik Pandya posts adorable photos with son Agastya

Image Source : TWITTER/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya with son Agastya.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently not part of India's squad for the ongoing home Test series vs England Test, has been making the most of the time away from the field by spending some quality time with his family.

The Indian cricketer has been very extrovert about the good time he is having with his family by giving time-to-time update and glimpses from his life with wife Natasha Stankovic and newborn son Agastya.

And on Monday morning, Pandya shared another photo of his while playing with his son in the pool.

Earlier, following India's heavy defeat against England in the first Test in Chennai, murmurs of Hardik Pandya returning to playing XI was ripe with the team needing a quality pace bowling option along with more depth in the batting.

In the two innings that India batted in the Test, top-order came a cropper, leaving the lower-order to put in extra shifts; making Pandya inclusion more important than ever.

The 25-year-old all-rounder hasn't played for India since the limited-over series in Australia as he was rested for the Test series over fitness issues. However, Hardik was later was picked for the England Test series and is currently part of the squad that played in Chennai.

The Mumbai Indians star shared multiple photos on his social media accounts, giving fans the glimpses of how he is spending some good time with his family.