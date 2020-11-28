CWI team arrives in Dhaka to inspect COVID-19 arrangements ahead of Bangladesh series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder

A two-member Cricket West Indies (CWI) team arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 management plans put in place by the Bangladesh Cricket Board ahead of their series in January.

CWI director Dr Akshai Mansingh and the board's security manager Paul Slowewill, who arrived here to inspect the BCB's bio-security plans and health protocols, are also expected to travel to Chattogram. The duo will stay in the country till December 3.

"They arrived to come and see our Covid-19 management plan and the security plan ahead of their scheduled tour in January," BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told 'Cricbuzz'.

The two officials are likely to undergo a COVID-19 test on Saturday and begin their inspection, subject to clearance. During the tour, West Indies are scheduled to play a full series comprising three Tests, as many ODIs and two T20Is.

The development comes close on the heels of CWI president Ricky Skerritt's recent statement that West Indies are keen to tour Bangladesh as scheduled, in January next year.

West Indies are currently on a tour of New Zealand, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches.