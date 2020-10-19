Live IPL Match CSK vs RR Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a chance to jump out of the bottom three of the IPL table when they face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both sides are on six points and CSK are one place above RR on sixth because of their superior net run rate. CSK's top order of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu showed they have regained their touch in recent matches, while Ravindra Jadeja was also quite handy with the bat in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the form of captain MS Dhoni could be a cause of concern. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not been an able to match up to the lofty standards he has set over the years with the bat this season. With 3,994 runs from 169 games, Dhoni is also the leading run-scorer for his side.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 19 (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Aniruddha Joshi, David Miller, Varun Aaron

