CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab at Chepauk

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Follow for Latest Updates and Live Score.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 13:31 IST
CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab at Chepauk

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK and PBKS face each other for the first and only time in IPL 2023 and will look to make a comeback from their previous loss to Rajasthan Royals. CSK have 5 wins in 8 games and stand on fourth place in the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are facing inconsistency with 4 wins in 8 outings. They are placed on 6th in the tally.

Live updates :CSK vs PBKS Latest Updates

  Apr 30, 2023 1:31 PM (IST)

    CSK face PBKS at home

    Hello and a Warm Welcome everyone to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL match 41 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

