CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab at Chepauk

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab at ChepaukCSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK and PBKS face each other for the first and only time in IPL 2023 and will look to make a comeback from their previous loss to Rajasthan Royals. CSK have 5 wins in 8 games and stand on fourth place in the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are facing inconsistency with 4 wins in 8 outings. They are placed on 6th in the tally.