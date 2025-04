Live CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK have been hanging by the thinnest of threads in the race to the playoffs, while PBKS are looking to return to the winning ways.

New Delhi: CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Chennai Super Kings are looking to stay alive in the race for the playoffs as they host Punjab Kings in their 10th match of the tournament. CSK's fortress Chepauk has fallen times and again as has CSK. The team is hanging by the thinnest of margins in the playoffs qualification. Meanwhile, PBKS are looking to return to winning ways. Match Scorecard

Live updates :CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 latest updates Auto Refresh Refresh Punjab opt to bowl!! Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has said that Punjab Kings will be bowling first.

Toss coming up!! The toss is coming up now. The pitch is very dry and there is no grass on the surface today. There won't be a great amount of dew

Chennai's barest margins!! By the barest of the margins. You have heard this before. This relates to the current CSK. They are hanging in the race to the playoffs by the barest of margins. A loss and even the maths gods can't save them. They host Punjab Kings, who have gone off track a bit and are hanging outside the top four. Stay tuned for all updates on this one.