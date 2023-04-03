Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai and MS Dhoni's numbers at Chepauk send warning alarm to KL Rahul's Lucknow

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai and MS Dhoni's numbers at Chepauk send warning alarm to KL Rahul's Lucknow

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk. MS Dhoni and his team have brilliant numbers at the venue.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 17:27 IST
Chennai face Lucknow
Image Source : PTI Chennai face Lucknow

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' homecoming is expected to garner a huge number of fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as MS Dhoni's team face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the tournament. MA Chidambaram Stadium is a happy hunting ground for MS Dhoni's men as they enjoy wonderful numbers at the venue. Notably, the skipper himself has punished the oppositions at Chepauk.

MS Dhoni's numbers at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Dhoni enjoys playing at Chepauk and the fans love watching him swing his bat. Dhoni is the second leading run-scorer at the venue in the history of IPL. The skipper has made 1363 runs in 54 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium at an average of 43.96. He has 7 fifties at the ground as well. Notably, he is second to none in terms of hitting the most number of sixes at Chepauk. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 64 maximums, 15 more than second-placed Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings numbers at home
Chennai Super Kings have brilliant numbers at home. They have played 56 games at the venue, out of which they have won 40 while losing the other 16. This is the third-best by an IPL team at home. The highest total at the venue is 246/5, made by the Super Kings. Also, out of the top five highest scores on the ground, CSK have their name in three of them. 

Probable XI of CSK:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki

Probable XI of LSG:
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Pitch report
The pitch at the Chepauk is generally good for spinners as there is a good turn for them. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue. Chasing is not easy at the venue as out of 67 IPL games played at the venue, 41 have been won by teams batting first.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News