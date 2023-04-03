CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai and MS Dhoni's numbers at Chepauk send warning alarm to KL Rahul's Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai face Lucknow

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' homecoming is expected to garner a huge number of fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as MS Dhoni's team face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the tournament. MA Chidambaram Stadium is a happy hunting ground for MS Dhoni's men as they enjoy wonderful numbers at the venue. Notably, the skipper himself has punished the oppositions at Chepauk.

MS Dhoni's numbers at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Dhoni enjoys playing at Chepauk and the fans love watching him swing his bat. Dhoni is the second leading run-scorer at the venue in the history of IPL. The skipper has made 1363 runs in 54 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium at an average of 43.96. He has 7 fifties at the ground as well. Notably, he is second to none in terms of hitting the most number of sixes at Chepauk. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 64 maximums, 15 more than second-placed Suresh Raina.

Chennai Super Kings numbers at home

Chennai Super Kings have brilliant numbers at home. They have played 56 games at the venue, out of which they have won 40 while losing the other 16. This is the third-best by an IPL team at home. The highest total at the venue is 246/5, made by the Super Kings. Also, out of the top five highest scores on the ground, CSK have their name in three of them.

Probable XI of CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki

Probable XI of LSG:

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Pitch report

The pitch at the Chepauk is generally good for spinners as there is a good turn for them. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue. Chasing is not easy at the venue as out of 67 IPL games played at the venue, 41 have been won by teams batting first.

