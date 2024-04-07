CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 22 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2024

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are set to host high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday. After two away losses, the defending champions will be hoping home luck at MA Chidambaram Stadium against in-form Kolkata.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai suffered a heavy six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra continue to struggle for good starts as Chennai but are likely to gain some form at home.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are among the two teams to remain unbeaten in the IPL 2024. Kolkata recorded a stunning 106-run win against Delhi Capitals after posting the second-highest IPL total of 272 in the last game. Kolkata have won two of their last three games against Chennai and are favourites to win two points on Monday.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 22nd T20 match

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Monday, April 8 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (C), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravatyhy, Harshit Rana

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Shivam Dube: The in-form batting all-rounder enjoying a sensation form across formats. Mainly playing as an impact player, Dube is leading the scoring chart for Chennai in the IPL 2024 with 148 runs in four innings at an amazing strike rate of 160.86, including 45 off just 24 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match.

Andre Russell: The star Caribbean batter is back to best form in the IPL 2024 with consistently impressive performances with both bat and ball. Russell has scored 105 runs in just two innings at a strike rate of 238.63 and has also taken five wickets this season.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 22 probable playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.