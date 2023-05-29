CSK vs GT - Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad LIVE: Will IPL 2023 final happen today?

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT - Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad today
Weather Forecast Ahmedabad: The final of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to take place today (May 29). The match had to be shifted to reserve day after the rain played spoilsport on Sunday. It started pouring down in Ahmedabad just before the toss and kept on playing hide and seek right through. Eventually, at around 11 PM, the umpires had to push the match to reserve day. Here we give you all the LIVE Updates related to weather in Ahmedabad today.