CSK vs GT - Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad LIVE: Will IPL 2023 final happen today?

How is weather in Ahmedabad? All the latest updates on weather forecast in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2023 11:20 IST
IPL 2023 final, weather report Ahmedabad, weather conditions now in Ahmedabad
Image Source : PTI IPL 2023 final was shifted to May 29 after it rained on Sunday

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT - Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad today

Weather Forecast Ahmedabad: The final of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to take place today (May 29). The match had to be shifted to reserve day after the rain played spoilsport on Sunday. It started pouring down in Ahmedabad just before the toss and kept on playing hide and seek right through. Eventually, at around 11 PM, the umpires had to push the match to reserve day. Here we give you all the LIVE Updates related to weather in Ahmedabad today.

  • May 29, 2023 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Thunderstorms expected today but when?

    Fans will be hoping for rain to come before or after the match

  • May 29, 2023 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Harsha Bhogle bats for full game on Monday

    Harsha Bhogle provides clarification on reserve day rain scenarios

  • May 29, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Latest Weather Update from Narendra Modi Stadium!!

  • May 29, 2023 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    A couple of short spells of rain expected today!!

  • May 29, 2023 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Aakash Chopra is having some fun!!!

  • May 29, 2023 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sun is Out in Ahmedabad right NOW!!

  • May 29, 2023 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Not a great news to start with!!!!

    It can rain anytime today in Ahmedabad says the Weatherman!!

