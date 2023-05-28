CSK vs GT IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Final on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GT vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in the Final of the Indian Premier League on the 28th of May, Sunday. Both teams will be geared up to to win the summit clash. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs GT, Final IPL 2023?

May 28, Sunday.

At what time does CSK vs GT, Final of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs GT, Final of IPL 2023 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where can you watch CSK vs GT, Final of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs GT, Final of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

What are the head-to-head details?

Matches played: 4

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 3

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 1

Most runs for GT: Shubman Gill (123 runs)

Most runs for CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (278 runs)

Most wickets for GT: Mohammed Shami (7)

Most wickets for CSK: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana & Ravindra Jadeja (4)

Highest Score: GT - 182 runs, CSK - 178 runs

Lowest Score: GT - 137 runs, CSK - 133 runs​

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

