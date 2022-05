CSK vs DC Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Delhi vs Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC players celebrate taking wicket of LSG batsman (file photo)

CSK vs DC Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Chenna Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022, Match No. 55

Sunday, 7:30 PM

DY Patil Sports Academy

Dream 11 for CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant(C), David Warner, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Dwaine Pretorius, Kuldeep Yadav, Maheesh Theekshana(VC), Shardul Thakur

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs DC

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 8th May

At what time does DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals

Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat