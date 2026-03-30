CSK's lowest totals in IPL history as five-time champions collapse vs RR in IPL 2026

Guwahati:

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 campaign didn't get off to a desired start as their batting unravelled against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. MS Dhoni's absence was felt as the team lacked experience, while Sanju Samson's debut for the franchise also turned out to be forgettable.

At one stage, it felt as if they would fold for their lowest totals in the history of IPL, only for the likes of Sarafaraz Khan, Jamie Overton and debutant Kartik Sharma to save the day for the five-time champions. The trio managed to reach double figures as the more established batters failed to make an impact in their opening game of the season.

CSK's lowest totals in IPL history

79 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013

97 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

103/9 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

109 vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008

109 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

More to follow...