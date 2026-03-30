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CSK's lowest totals in IPL history as five-time champions collapse vs RR in IPL 2026

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Here's CSK's lowest totals in IPL history as they collapsed against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of IPL 2026. In the absence of MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, CSK's batting line-up collapsed, even as the Royals enjoyed playing in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson's CSK debut turned out to be forgettable while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also got out early.
Sanju Samson's CSK debut turned out to be forgettable while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also got out early. Image Source : AP
Guwahati:

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 campaign didn't get off to a desired start as their batting unravelled against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. MS Dhoni's absence was felt as the team lacked experience, while Sanju Samson's debut for the franchise also turned out to be forgettable.

At one stage, it felt as if they would fold for their lowest totals in the history of IPL, only for the likes of Sarafaraz Khan, Jamie Overton and debutant Kartik Sharma to save the day for the five-time champions. The trio managed to reach double figures as the more established batters failed to make an impact in their opening game of the season.

CSK's lowest totals in IPL history

79 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013

97 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022
103/9 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025
109 vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008
109 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

More to follow...

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Cricket Chennai Super Kings Csk Rr Vs Csk Ipl IPL 2026
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