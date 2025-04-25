CSK openers set record, join three other pairs in elite IPL list Chennai Super Kings named their youngest opening pair in IPL history. SK Rasheed is 20 years old, while Ayush Mhatre is only 17. This was also only the fourth time in IPL history that a team has fielded two under-21 openers in the IPL.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings dropped Rachin Ravindra from the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025. The five-time champions named SK Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre as openers and with that, the MS Dhoni-led side set the record for fielding their youngest opening pair in IPL history. It was also the fourth time that a team has fielded openers who are below 21 years of age.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were the first pair under 21 to open for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Later, Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg did it on a couple of occasions. Later, Shubman Gill and Tom Banton achieved the feat while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mhatre and Rasheed became the fourth pair in IPL history to be a part of the elite list.

SK Rasheed departs for golden duck

Even though SK Rasheed set the record alongside Mhatre, but he had a rough night with the bat, having departed for a golden duck. Against Mohammed Shami, who seamed it up and swung outside off corridor, and Rasheed chased that but unfortunately, nicked it. Abhishek Sharma, who was stationed in the first slip, picked up a good catch to end Rasheed’s stay in the middle.

After his departure, Ayush Mhatre took over and played a good knock. The 17-year-old showed tremendous character and scored 30 runs off 19 balls before Pat Cummins got the better of him. Mhatre seemed to be in total control, but just before the powerplay, he failed to time a good length delivery as Ishan Kishan picked up a comfortable catch.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran made his return to the playing XI and batted at number three against SRH. However, the England international too failed to make a mark. He made nine runs off 10 balls before Harshal Patel send him back to the dressing room.