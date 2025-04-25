CSK head coach Stephen Fleming shares update on plans for Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming shared plans for Dewald Bravis for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The 21-year-old replaced Gurjapneet Singh but didn't feature in CSK's last game against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings signed South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The 21-year-old replaced Gurjapneet Singh, who was ruled out for the season, owing to an undisclosed injury. Since CSK signed only seven overseas players, they had the opportunity to sign Brevis.

The youngster was supposed to feature in Mumbai’s last match against the Mumbai Indians but he didn’t make it to the squad. CSK eventually lost by nine wickets at Wankhede Stadium. The batting unit once again lacked intent and that needs to be addressed immediately for Chennai to remain alive in the playoffs race.

The MS Dhoni-led side will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of that, head coach Stephen Fleming shared an update on Brevis’ availability. The 52-year-old stated that they are looking at him as one of the options but haven’t finalised whether the cricketer will be in the playing XI.

“He's one of the options that we'll look at. We've got other players as well who have been with us for the whole tournament. Brevis is a good addition to the squad, but we just have to manage what we think would be the best team, given the players that have been working away with us, and also look at the impact that Brevis can have. So that's part of the discussion,” said Fleming.

Fleming meanwhile added that the players are low on confidence and the batting performance hasn’t been worthy. He noted that none of the performances so far has been the hallmark and added that some of the players managed to get a good start but failed to convert those.

“It's a mix of things - maybe confidence is low. The IPL is tough. Players are getting starts - 20s and 30s - but we haven't converted those into big scores. We're missing that one 75+ innings that sets up the rest of the team. So the batting order hasn't quite clicked, and we haven't had a single performance worthy of our "honours board" this year,” said Fleming.