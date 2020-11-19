Twitter reveals MS Dhoni led CSK were most tweeted about team of IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER INDIA Twitter India revealed that Chennai Super Kings was most tweeted team of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians arguably won the IPL 2020 with some comfort, becoming the first team in the tournament history to win the title five times. However, despite their success, it was MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings which was most talked about team on Twitter during the IPL 2020, revealed Twitter India on Friday.

Revealing series of statistics, Twitter India revealed that three-time champions were most tweeted about team of the tournament despite finishing last with 12 points.

Twitter India tweeted: "While Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) won the IPL this year, it was Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) that emerged as the most Tweeted about team during the tournament."

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are second-most tweeted team in the tournament ahead of Mumbai Indians. Third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad were next in the list. Runners-up Delhi Capitals have a lot of catch-up to do as far as their fan base is concerned being the least popular team of the competition as they were placed behind Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

Twitter India also revealed that season opener MIvsCSK was the most tweeted about match of the tournament. The game also took down many records as far tv and other platforms viewership are concerned. While MIvsDC final match was third in the list behind MIvsSRH group game.