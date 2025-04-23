CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stresses 'we never press the panic button' despite team's ordinary run in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings are reeling at the bottom of the 10-team points table in the Indian Premier League 2025. They have only two wins out of their eight matches played so far. Despite the ordinary run, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stressed that they don't press the panic button at the franchise.

New Delhi:

The Chennai Super Kings are having a horrific time in the Indian Premier League with only two wins to their name out of the first eight matches they have played. CSK have only beaten Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants this year, and have suffered defeats both at home and on the road too.

Despite the team's tough run this season, Kasi Viswanathan, the CSK CEO, has stressed that the team administrators never press the panic button as it does not align with how the franchise works. "We have not been performing up to the mark. We are trying to improve and we will try to do well in the next few games. We have never pressed the panic button in our franchise is not like that, it is just a game," Viswanathan told PTI.

Chennai won their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians and suffered five losses on the trot, something that they had never gone through in a season. The five losses included an unprecedented three successive defeats at home, something which the five-time champions had never endured before.

CSK are now being led by their talisman skipper MS Dhoni as the regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out after five matches due to his elbow injury. With Dhoni at the helm, many ardent CSK fans felt the franchise would bounce back, however, that has not materialised so far, with CSK having only one win in three matches.

On being asked whether Dhoni's leadership could help the Super Kings turn things around, the CEO stated that it is not about the individual but the team as a whole needs to do well. "See, it's not the question of anybody. It's a question that the team should do well and not just one individual. We don't talk to the team management. Dhoni will do what is right for the team. What we are expecting as administrators is good performance by the team and we don't criticise our team at all," he added.

CSK are still not out of the playoffs but need a magical turnaround from here. The five-time champions have six matches up their sleeves and need to win all of them to have a shot at the top four with eight wins, 16 points once the league stage ends.