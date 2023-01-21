Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Cricket rejected to be part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games?

Cricket rejected to be part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games?

Cricket Not Part of 2028 Olympics? In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Los Angeles Games would include 28 different sporting events, while adding that new sports would also be considered.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2023 8:09 IST
ICC Logo
Image Source : TWITTER ICC Logo

The International Olympic Committee has informed the International Cricket Council that cricket won't be featured during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to media reports.

There has been no official confirmation about this either from the IOC, ICC or the BCCI. The reports also state that the ICC will now prepare a new pitch for the 2032 Olympics and form a new committee regarding the same, which will be headed by BCCI President Jay Shah. It is worth noting that it was only the 1900 Paris Olympic Games that witnessed the game of cricket. Great Britain and France were the only participants.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Los Angeles Games would include 28 different sporting events while adding that new sports would also be considered. 

Also Read

Related Stories
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs fourth in latest rankings after impressive showing against SL

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs fourth in latest rankings after impressive showing against SL

With World Cup on horizon, Harmanpreet Kaur's women ready for tri-series in South Africa | PREVIEW

With World Cup on horizon, Harmanpreet Kaur's women ready for tri-series in South Africa | PREVIEW

ICC gets robbed! Fraudsters steal Rs 20 crore; know details

ICC gets robbed! Fraudsters steal Rs 20 crore; know details

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News