Cricket rejected to be part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games?

The International Olympic Committee has informed the International Cricket Council that cricket won't be featured during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to media reports.

There has been no official confirmation about this either from the IOC, ICC or the BCCI. The reports also state that the ICC will now prepare a new pitch for the 2032 Olympics and form a new committee regarding the same, which will be headed by BCCI President Jay Shah. It is worth noting that it was only the 1900 Paris Olympic Games that witnessed the game of cricket. Great Britain and France were the only participants.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Los Angeles Games would include 28 different sporting events while adding that new sports would also be considered.

