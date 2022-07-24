Cricket Australia signs deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA Team Australia celebrates taking a wicket of Sri Lankan batter

Cricket Australia announced that it has signed a deal with Disney Star to broadcast the country's cricket matches in India which is the sport's largest market in the world. The deal is inked for a period of seven years.

The deal will commence in the year 2023-24. According to the deal, Disney Star will broadcast all international matches as well as the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women's Big Bash League in India.

Earlier Sony held the Australian rights since the 2017-18 season.

According to Cricket Australia, the channel's reach will provide "enormous exposure" for Australian cricket and the board's commercial partners in India.

"We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer," said CA CEO Nick Hockley.

"The magnitude of this association is a testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard for Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly.

"There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season," he added.

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League media rights auction, Disney Star had won the TV broadcasting rights for the cricket league from 2023-27.

