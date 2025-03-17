Corbin Bosch served legal notice by PCB after honouring IPL deal over PSL South Africa's pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch was selected by Mumbai Indians as Lizaad Williams' replacement for the 2025 edition of the IPL. However, the Proteas star was already part of Peshawar Zalmi's roster for the PSL after being picked in the draft in January.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) served a legal notice to South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who was signed up by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement player for the injured compatriot Lizaad Williams. Bosch decided to honour his IPL deal despite being part of Peshawar Zalmi's roster for the 2025 edition of the PSL after being picked in the draft in January. The PCB in a release mentioned that Bosch would have to justify his actions and also mentioned the possibility of repercussions for breaching the contract.

"South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleging breach of the all-rounder’s contractual obligations to the PCB. The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments," the PCB statement read.

Bosch was picked by the Zalmi in the Diamond round of the PSL 2025 draft before being joined by the likes of Alzarri Joseph in the supplementary round and Nahid Rana in the gold category as part of the pace attack. However, Bosch

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame