Rivaba Jadeja responds to allegations levelled by Ravindra Jadeja's father

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja was livid on Sunday (February 11) when she was asked to respond to the allegations levelled by her father-in-law during a public event.

The BJP MLA was irked when a reporter asked her questions on her reportedly strained relationship with her father-in-law Anirudhsinh Jadeja. Rivaba asked the reporter to abstain from such personal questions in the public domain and to contact her directly if he wanted to "know about it".

"Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it," Rivaba said.

Both Rivaba and Ravindra have been making headlines since Ravindra's father claimed that the couple has distanced itself from Ravindra's paternal side of the family.

In a recent interview with Divya Bhaskar, Anirudhsinh Jadeja alleged that Rivaba has created a rift in their family and he wished, he hadn't gotten him married.

"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."

"I don't want to hide anything. We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank," Jadeja’s father told Divya Bhaskar.

Ravindra Jadeja denies of family feud

The star India allrounder took to Instagram to refute the claims made by his father in the interview and called it an "attempt to tarnish the image" of his wife.

"The things mentioned in the dubious interview with Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too, have a lot to say but it is better that I don't reveal those things in public," Jadeja's Instagram post read.